Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

Glens Falls temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.