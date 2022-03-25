Glens Falls temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool temperatures will blanket the Glens Falls area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
Glens Falls temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear s…
With much of the U.S. in drought, wouldn't it be nice if we could make it rain or snow? Well, some are doing just that, sort of. It's called cloud seeding.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an ey…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Glens Falls today. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Glens Falls area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…
Studies show tornadoes are getting more common and more intense, and they’re shifting eastward to a new tornado hot spot.
Temperatures in Glens Falls will be cool today. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 29. We'll see a low temperature …
The U.N. secretary-general announced a plan to ensure every single person on the planet has access to early warning systems for extreme weather.