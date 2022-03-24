 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Glens Falls today. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until THU 12:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

