Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY
High winds caused scattered power outages throughout the Glens Falls area on Monday night.