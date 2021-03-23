Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.