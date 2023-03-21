Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Glens Falls today. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2023 in Glens Falls, NY
While the 2022-23 winter has generally been mild, it's finishing up with some force.
