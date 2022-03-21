Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

Glens Falls temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Glens Falls could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.