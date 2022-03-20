 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

Cool temperatures will blanket the Glens Falls area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 42% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.

