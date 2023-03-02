Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Glens Falls today. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 86% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2023 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Glens Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. 15 degrees is…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 20. We'll see a low temperature of 8 degrees today. How likely i…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32. A 24-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds…
Glens Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. Today's forec…