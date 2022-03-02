It will be a cold day in Glens Falls, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 25. Today's forecasted low temperature is 1 degree. Rain is expected f…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27. Today's forecasted low tempe…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 29. We'll see a low temperature …
It will be a cold day in Glens Falls, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. Expect a drastic drop…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 24. 6 degrees is today's low. We…
A mild-mannered biker triggered a huge debate over humans' role in climate change – in the early 20th century
Guy Callendar's theory, based on years of detailed climate and weather data, became known as the Callendar Effect. Today we call it global warming.
Data from the National Interagency Fire Center and other groups show how the spread of wildfires has worsened in recent years. Take a look.
Winters are getting warmer, yet a historic blizzard hit the U.S. Northeast in late January. How can such storms be reconciled with our warming climate?
According to a study, wildfires in the U.S. are becoming bigger and stronger at night, the time when firefighters used to be able to gain some ground.
It will be a cold day in Glens Falls, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecaste…