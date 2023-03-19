It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30. 22 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Glens Falls could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2023 in Glens Falls, NY
