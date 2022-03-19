Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 30. A 21-degree low is forecaste…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Glens Falls area Monday. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Expect periods o…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Glens Falls today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. The…
Folks in the Glens Falls area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperat…
Glens Falls temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees toda…
The West's multi-year drought is expected to continue in the coming months, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's spring outlook said.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Glens Falls area. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine…
The first three digits of pi are 3.14, so March 14 is often celebrated as pi day with pie. There are also pieces of mathematical pi in meteorology.
Hurricane Michael left a jumbled mess of downed trees. Cleaning it up is even harder than it sounds, and now dead trees are burning.
Erratic weather means snow isn't always there when needed to safely burn debris piles. And that seriously complicates the job of exhausted firefighters.