Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

Glens Falls temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.