The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Glens Falls Thursday. It looks like it will be a crisp 45 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.