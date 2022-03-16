Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Glens Falls area. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 30. A 21-degree low is forecaste…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Glens Falls area Monday. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Expect periods o…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Glens Falls today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. The…
Glens Falls residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted.…
It will be a cold day in Glens Falls, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Glens Falls residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy ski…
It will be a cold day in Glens Falls, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. Today's forecasted lo…
Erratic weather means snow isn't always there when needed to safely burn debris piles. And that seriously complicates the job of exhausted firefighters.
Hurricane Michael left a jumbled mess of downed trees. Cleaning it up is even harder than it sounds, and now dead trees are burning.
The first three digits of pi are 3.14, so March 14 is often celebrated as pi day with pie. There are also pieces of mathematical pi in meteorology.