Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Glens Falls today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 80% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY
