Temperatures will be just above freezing in Glens Falls today. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until WED 8:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2023 in Glens Falls, NY
