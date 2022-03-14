Cool temperatures will blanket the Glens Falls area Monday. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Glens Falls, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. Today's forecasted lo…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 30. A 21-degree low is forecaste…
Glens Falls residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted.…
It will be a cold day in Glens Falls, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Glens Falls residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy ski…
It will be a cold day in Glens Falls, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degre…
Erratic weather means snow isn't always there when needed to safely burn debris piles. And that seriously complicates the job of exhausted firefighters.
Hurricane Michael left a jumbled mess of downed trees. Cleaning it up is even harder than it sounds, and now dead trees are burning.
Glens Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. We'll see a low temp…
The third in a series of four advanced weather satellites launched Tuesday. It will give constant coverage of the western U.S. and most of the Pacific Ocean.