It will be a cold day in Glens Falls, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2023 in Glens Falls, NY
