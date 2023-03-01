Temperatures will be just above freezing in Glens Falls today. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2023 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Glens Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. 15 degrees is…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 20. We'll see a low temperature of 8 degrees today. How likely i…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32. A 24-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds…
Glens Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. Today's forec…