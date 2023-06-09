Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Glens Falls area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.