Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 9, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Glens Falls area. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.