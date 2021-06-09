Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 39% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 9, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Glens Falls. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 th…
Glens Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a h…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. We'…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Glens Falls. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today.…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Glens Falls community. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low tempe…
Federal weather scientists are pushing to make the US more 'weather-ready,' which could mean prepping for fires, flooding or storms depending on where you live. The common factor: thinking ahead.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Glens Falls area. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
It will be a warm day in Glens Falls. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Glens Falls area. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees t…