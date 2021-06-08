The forecast is showing a hot day in Glens Falls. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 80% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 8, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY
