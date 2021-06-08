Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 8, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

 Skip to main content
The forecast is showing a hot day in Glens Falls. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 80% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.

