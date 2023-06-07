Folks in the Glens Falls area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 39% chance of rain. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.