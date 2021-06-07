Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 7, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

The forecast is showing a hot day in Glens Falls. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 93. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.