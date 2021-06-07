The forecast is showing a hot day in Glens Falls. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 93. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 7, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast…
Glens Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a h…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Glens Falls area. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
It will be a warm day in Glens Falls. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. We'…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Glens Falls community. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low tempe…
Federal weather scientists are pushing to make the US more 'weather-ready,' which could mean prepping for fires, flooding or storms depending on where you live. The common factor: thinking ahead.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Glens Falls area. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 d…
Glens Falls temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 deg…