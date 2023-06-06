Glens Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 90% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.