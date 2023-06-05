Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Glens Falls area. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 5, 2023 in Glens Falls, NY
