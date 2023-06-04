Folks in the Glens Falls area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.