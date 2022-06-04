Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 4, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

It will be a warm day in Glens Falls. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.