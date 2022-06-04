It will be a warm day in Glens Falls. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 4, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Glens Falls area. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
The Glens Falls area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the …
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Glens Falls. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. There is …
The Glens Falls area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. We'll see sunsh…
Folks in the Glens Falls area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Rain is exp…
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
🎧 Listen now as we discuss how weather forecasts are used by the energy industry.
Climate change is affecting hydropower in different ways across the country.
Experts are growing more concerned by the amount of deaths after a hurricane passes. They've seen indirect death totals increasing in recent years.
Glens Falls will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51…