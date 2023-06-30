The Glens Falls area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 30, 2023 in Glens Falls, NY
