The forecast is showing a hot day in Glens Falls. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 30, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will…
Glens Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. There is a moder…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Glens Falls. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a perf…
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for much of the region.
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Glens Falls. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
- Updated
As temperatures surged past 100 degrees, Bree Oswill gathered all the blankets and towels she could find and taped them to every window that didn't have a shade. She doesn't have central air conditioning and wanted to prevent every bit of sunlight and heat from entering her home.