Glens Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 41% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 3, 2023 in Glens Falls, NY
