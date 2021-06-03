Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 3, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Glens Falls community. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.