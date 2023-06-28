Glens Falls folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.