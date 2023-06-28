Glens Falls folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 28, 2023 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Glens Falls will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Today's weather foreca…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Glens Falls area. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 de…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Glens Falls. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Expect perio…
Glens Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
Glens Falls folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 6…