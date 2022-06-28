The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Glens Falls community. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 28, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team takes part in two podcast episodes this week, including one that touches on weather myths!
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91. A 66-degree l…
Heat domes are a dangerous part of summer weather.
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Glens Falls. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 d…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52…
Folks in the Glens Falls area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degree…
The Glens Falls area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Partly cloudy skie…
🎧 Listen now for a discussion on the location of and history behind Tornado Alley.