Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 28, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

The forecast is showing a hot day in Glens Falls. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 70 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from MON 11:00 AM EDT until MON 8:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.