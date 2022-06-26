Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 26, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.
