Glens Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 26, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Glens Falls. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly…
Glens Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Glens Falls. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for much of the region.
Today's temperature in Glens Falls will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds…
Glens Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 4…
At the summer solstice, the sun reaches its highest point in the sky, and daylight is longest.