Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 26, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Glens Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.

