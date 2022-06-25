Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 25, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

The Glens Falls area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.
