Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 24, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 24, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Glens Falls. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

