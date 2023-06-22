Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Glens Falls. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 22, 2023 in Glens Falls, NY
