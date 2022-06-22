Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 22, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Glens Falls. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.