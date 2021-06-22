Glens Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 22, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Glens Falls. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly…
Glens Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Glens Falls community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drast…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Glens Falls area. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
- Updated
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.
At the summer solstice, the sun reaches its highest point in the sky, and daylight is longest.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Glens Falls. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun an…
It will be a warm day in Glens Falls. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. There is a 41% chance of rain in t…
Federal weather scientists are pushing to make the US more 'weather-ready,' which could mean prepping for fires, flooding or storms depending on where you live. The common factor: thinking ahead.