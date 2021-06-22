 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 22, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 22, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

{{featured_button_text}}

Glens Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Supercell storm brings on France's 'darkest day'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News