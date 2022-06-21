The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Glens Falls community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 57% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 21, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY
