Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 20, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

Glens Falls will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.

