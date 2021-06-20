Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 20, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

The forecast is showing a hot day in Glens Falls. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.