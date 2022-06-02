Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Glens Falls. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 2, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Glens Falls will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51…
The Glens Falls area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Glens Falls area. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
🎧 Listen now as we discuss how weather forecasts are used by the energy industry.
The Glens Falls area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. We'll see sunsh…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Glens Falls area. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
Experts are growing more concerned by the amount of deaths after a hurricane passes. They've seen indirect death totals increasing in recent years.
Folks in the Glens Falls area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Rain is exp…
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
Climate change is affecting hydropower in different ways across the country.