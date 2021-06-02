 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 2, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 2, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

{{featured_button_text}}

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Glens Falls area. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 33% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Footage shows cyclone battering COVID-hit Mumbai

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News