The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Glens Falls community. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 19, 2023 in Glens Falls, NY
