Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 19, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

Glens Falls will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.