Glens Falls will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.