Glens Falls will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 18, 2023 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Glens Falls. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Period…
Glens Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted.…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Glens Falls. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degre…
Today's temperature in Glens Falls will be warm. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. There is…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Glens Falls area. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. The area wi…